People certainly do have opinions about “You People,” the interracial, interfaith Netflix romcom scripted by Kenya Barris and Jonah Hill. But in this week’s episode of The Bagel Report, the Bagels are putting the reviews on hold (tune in next week!) to go behind the scenes with Todd Shotz, the Judaism consultant on this controversial production.

He’s also a film producer and founder of the b’nai mitzvah prep company Hebrew Helpers. How did Todd land this gig? How did he advise the producers on creating the big Yom Kippur scene from the beginning of the movie? And why is there a Yiddish consultant in the credits, but no Yiddish scene in the movie?

This episode of The Bagel Report is sponsored by the Jewish Film Institute, whose WinterFest event is coming up Feb. 25-26 at the Vogue Theater in San Francisco.

Show notes

Background Bagels — our episode last year recapping our days as background actors

Hebrew Helpers

Recipe for Change

The Grotto (film)

Lazy Eye (film)

Latter Day Jew (film)

Kevin Misher (You People producer)

