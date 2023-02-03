(The Bagel Report logo by Danny Lipsky) Culture Podcasts The Bagel Report Bagels on set: Talking ‘You People’ with its Jewish consultant Todd Shotz Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By The Bagels | February 3, 2023 People certainly do have opinions about “You People,” the interracial, interfaith Netflix romcom scripted by Kenya Barris and Jonah Hill. But in this week’s episode of The Bagel Report, the Bagels are putting the reviews on hold (tune in next week!) to go behind the scenes with Todd Shotz, the Judaism consultant on this controversial production. He’s also a film producer and founder of the b’nai mitzvah prep company Hebrew Helpers. How did Todd land this gig? How did he advise the producers on creating the big Yom Kippur scene from the beginning of the movie? And why is there a Yiddish consultant in the credits, but no Yiddish scene in the movie? This episode of The Bagel Report is sponsored by the Jewish Film Institute, whose WinterFest event is coming up Feb. 25-26 at the Vogue Theater in San Francisco. Listen below or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Listen to “Bagels On Set: Talking ‘You People’ With Its Jewish Consultant Todd Shotz” on Spreaker. Show notes Background Bagels — our episode last year recapping our days as background actors Hebrew Helpers Recipe for Change The Grotto (film) Lazy Eye (film) Latter Day Jew (film) Kevin Misher (You People producer) Stay in touch with The Bagel Report Twitter: @estherk, @ebenmoche and @TheBagelReport Instagram: @estherkustanowitz, @ebenmoche and @tbrthepod Email: [email protected] The Bagels Esther D. Kustanowitz and Erin Ben-Moche are the hosts of The Bagel Report, an award-winning podcast about Jewish representation and identity in pop culture, produced by J. The Jewish News of Northern California in partnership with Jewfolk, Inc. New episodes are available on (some) Fridays on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Also On J. The Bagel Report 'Hunters,' Amazon's Nazi-hunting romp, is back The Bagel Report ‘The Bagelmans’: Oscar nominations breakdown Podcasts Introducing J.’s first podcast, ‘The Bagel Report’ Food Tired of politics? Grab a bagel and start a shmear campaign Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up