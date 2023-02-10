the bagel report logo shows the hosts of the podcast illustrated as bagels, with a Hollywood-style sign behind them that says "The Bagel Report"
(The Bagel Report logo by Danny Lipsky)

‘You People’: A Bagel Report deep dive

By The Bagels | February 10, 2023

After seeing it opening weekend in theaters and then again on Netflix amid a swirl of wildly inconsistent reviews, we are turning into review people as we take on “You People,” the cringey interfaith, interracial romcom (cringe-com?) starring Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Overall observations, questions about content choices and missed opportunities to explore faith, meaning and connection. As we cruise through a million hot takes on “You People,” keep your ears peeled for exciting tropes like “consensus-building,” “calling in vs. calling out,” “the oppression Olympics,” and “zero-sum game.”

This episode of The Bagel Report is sponsored by the Jewish Film Institute, whose WinterFest event is coming up Feb. 25-26 at the Vogue Theater in San Francisco.

Show notes

Selected reactions to “You People”

Dialogue and representation organizations:

Reactions to Farrakhan’s claims about Jews and slavery:

Previous Bagel Reports:

