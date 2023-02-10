(The Bagel Report logo by Danny Lipsky) Culture Podcasts The Bagel Report ‘You People’: A Bagel Report deep dive Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By The Bagels | February 10, 2023 After seeing it opening weekend in theaters and then again on Netflix amid a swirl of wildly inconsistent reviews, we are turning into review people as we take on “You People,” the cringey interfaith, interracial romcom (cringe-com?) starring Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Overall observations, questions about content choices and missed opportunities to explore faith, meaning and connection. As we cruise through a million hot takes on “You People,” keep your ears peeled for exciting tropes like “consensus-building,” “calling in vs. calling out,” “the oppression Olympics,” and “zero-sum game.” This episode of The Bagel Report is sponsored by the Jewish Film Institute, whose WinterFest event is coming up Feb. 25-26 at the Vogue Theater in San Francisco. Listen below or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Listen to “You People: A Bagel Report Deep Dive” on Spreaker. Show notes Selected reactions to “You People” People Every Day podcast Variety Buzzfeed Tablet J. The Jewish News of Northern California JTA Dialogue and representation organizations: Black-Jewish Entertainment Alliance Newground: A Muslim-Jewish Partnership for Change Reactions to Farrakhan’s claims about Jews and slavery: Washington Post My Jewish Learning Previous Bagel Reports: Todd Shotz interview Background bagels Stay in touch with The Bagel Report Twitter: @estherk, @ebenmoche and @TheBagelReport Instagram: @estherkustanowitz, @ebenmoche and @tbrthepod Email: [email protected] The Bagels Esther D. Kustanowitz and Erin Ben-Moche are the hosts of The Bagel Report, an award-winning podcast about Jewish representation and identity in pop culture, produced by J. The Jewish News of Northern California in partnership with Jewfolk, Inc. New episodes are available on (some) Fridays on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Also On J. Small Bites ‘Watch & Nosh’ events will pair TV clips with food and wine TV On witty new series, American Jews lust after Israel — literally Bay Area New bills could legalize noshing at cannabis cafés Film Israeli filmmakers are winning awards for telling Palestinian stories Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up