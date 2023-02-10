‘You People’: A Bagel Report deep dive

After seeing it opening weekend in theaters and then again on Netflix amid a swirl of wildly inconsistent reviews, we are turning into review people as we take on “You People,” the cringey interfaith, interracial romcom (cringe-com?) starring Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Overall observations, questions about content choices and missed opportunities to explore faith, meaning and connection. As we cruise through a million hot takes on “You People,” keep your ears peeled for exciting tropes like “consensus-building,” “calling in vs. calling out,” “the oppression Olympics,” and “zero-sum game.”

This episode of The Bagel Report is sponsored by the Jewish Film Institute, whose WinterFest event is coming up Feb. 25-26 at the Vogue Theater in San Francisco.

