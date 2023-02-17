(The Bagel Report logo by Danny Lipsky) Culture Podcasts The Bagel Report Post-Super Bowl, post-Valentine’s pop culture roundup Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By The Bagels | February 17, 2023 After the fully loaded nachos of Super Bowl Sunday and any heart-shaped candy you might have consumed on Valentine’s Day, it’s time for us to get back to our regularly scheduled Newy and Jewy pop culture rundown and speed round of upcoming stories. Get our review of Super Bowl commercial highlights and a deep dive on what we’re looking for in a good romcom. This episode of The Bagel Report is sponsored by the Jewish Film Institute, whose WinterFest event is coming up Feb. 25-26 at the Vogue Theater in San Francisco. Listen below or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Listen to “Post-Superbowl, Post-Valentine Bagels” on Spreaker. Show notes All the Super Bowl ads Rabba Yaffa Epstein on Super Bowl ethics Paul Rudd and son video Your Place or Mine (Netflix) Wedding Singer (HBO Max/TNT/TBS) My Big Fat Greek Wedding (HBO Max) Kissing Jessica Stein (Hulu) 80 for Brady (in theaters) Carole King’s WaPo in memoriam of Burt Bacharach Poker Face (Peacock) Reboot (Hulu) The Bagels Esther D. Kustanowitz and Erin Ben-Moche are the hosts of The Bagel Report, an award-winning podcast about Jewish representation and identity in pop culture, produced by J. The Jewish News of Northern California in partnership with Jewfolk, Inc. New episodes are available on (some) Fridays on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Also On J. Torah Looking at slavery in the Torah through a modern lens Poetry A Black History Month poem: i think a lot about color From the Archives From ‘beigels’ in 1921 to bagels in 2023, we love ’em Lifecycles Why this local rabbi is embracing his 80s with a second bar mitzvah Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up