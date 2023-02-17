Post-Super Bowl, post-Valentine’s pop culture roundup

After the fully loaded nachos of Super Bowl Sunday and any heart-shaped candy you might have consumed on Valentine’s Day, it’s time for us to get back to our regularly scheduled Newy and Jewy pop culture rundown and speed round of upcoming stories. Get our review of Super Bowl commercial highlights and a deep dive on what we’re looking for in a good romcom.

This episode of The Bagel Report is sponsored by the Jewish Film Institute, whose WinterFest event is coming up Feb. 25-26 at the Vogue Theater in San Francisco.

Listen below or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Listen to “Post-Superbowl, Post-Valentine Bagels” on Spreaker.



Show notes

All the Super Bowl ads

Rabba Yaffa Epstein on Super Bowl ethics

Paul Rudd and son video

Your Place or Mine (Netflix)

Wedding Singer (HBO Max/TNT/TBS)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (HBO Max)

Kissing Jessica Stein (Hulu)

80 for Brady (in theaters)

Carole King’s WaPo in memoriam of Burt Bacharach

Poker Face (Peacock)

Reboot (Hulu)