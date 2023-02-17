the bagel report logo shows the hosts of the podcast illustrated as bagels, with a Hollywood-style sign behind them that says "The Bagel Report"
(The Bagel Report logo by Danny Lipsky)

Post-Super Bowl, post-Valentine’s pop culture roundup

By The Bagels | February 17, 2023

After the fully loaded nachos of Super Bowl Sunday and any heart-shaped candy you might have consumed on Valentine’s Day, it’s time for us to get back to our regularly scheduled Newy and Jewy pop culture rundown and speed round of upcoming stories. Get our review of Super Bowl commercial highlights and a deep dive on what we’re looking for in a good romcom.

This episode of The Bagel Report is sponsored by the Jewish Film Institute, whose WinterFest event is coming up Feb. 25-26 at the Vogue Theater in San Francisco.

Show notes

Erin Ben-Moche and Esther D. Kustanowitz
The Bagels

Esther D. Kustanowitz and Erin Ben-Moche are the hosts of The Bagel Report, an award-winning podcast about Jewish representation and identity in pop culture, produced by J. The Jewish News of Northern California in partnership with Jewfolk, Inc. New episodes are available on (some) Fridays on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.