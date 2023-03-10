the bagel report logo shows the hosts of the podcast illustrated as bagels, with a Hollywood-style sign behind them that says "The Bagel Report"
(The Bagel Report logo by Danny Lipsky)

History of the World: Part Who?

By The Bagels | March 10, 2023

Greet this week’s newy and Jewy moments as we break down the pointless “Maisel” non-trailer; discuss the ADL’s new Entertainment Leadership Council; consider the Hallmark movie “Made for Each Other” (which features a golem, naturally); and examine the long-awaited “History of the World: Part II,” including our favorite “shpiely” sketches and whose voices seem to be missing from the enormous cast.

Plus: Esther airs concerns about scatological humor and Erin tries to make “Ashkeforward” happen.

Listen below or on Apple PodcastsSpotify or wherever you get your podcasts, and send your feedback to [email protected]

Listen to “History of the World: Part Who?” on Spreaker.

Show notes

