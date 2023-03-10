Greet this week’s newy and Jewy moments as we break down the pointless “Maisel” non-trailer; discuss the ADL’s new Entertainment Leadership Council; consider the Hallmark movie “Made for Each Other” (which features a golem, naturally); and examine the long-awaited “History of the World: Part II,” including our favorite “shpiely” sketches and whose voices seem to be missing from the enormous cast.

Plus: Esther airs concerns about scatological humor and Erin tries to make “Ashkeforward” happen.

Listen below or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts, and send your feedback to [email protected]

Listen to “History of the World: Part Who?” on Spreaker.

Show notes