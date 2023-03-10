(The Bagel Report logo by Danny Lipsky) Culture Podcasts The Bagel Report History of the World: Part Who? Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By The Bagels | March 10, 2023 Greet this week’s newy and Jewy moments as we break down the pointless “Maisel” non-trailer; discuss the ADL’s new Entertainment Leadership Council; consider the Hallmark movie “Made for Each Other” (which features a golem, naturally); and examine the long-awaited “History of the World: Part II,” including our favorite “shpiely” sketches and whose voices seem to be missing from the enormous cast. Plus: Esther airs concerns about scatological humor and Erin tries to make “Ashkeforward” happen. Listen below or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts, and send your feedback to [email protected] Listen to “History of the World: Part Who?” on Spreaker. Show notes Schwarzenegger video Made for Each Other Maisel teaser Marc Maron’s HBO special Patton Oswalt’s special The Nicole Kidman AMC ad The Ikar Purim parody of the AMC ad Top Secret Hayehudim Baim The Bagels Esther D. Kustanowitz and Erin Ben-Moche are the hosts of The Bagel Report, an award-winning podcast about Jewish representation and identity in pop culture, produced by J. The Jewish News of Northern California in partnership with Jewfolk, Inc. New episodes are available on (some) Fridays on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Also On J. Opinion The death penalty is a Jewish issue, even in California Israel Why a county in Utah could play a role in Israel’s judicial crisis Film 'Fabelmans': Bay Area natives on reality of 1960s antisemitism From the Archives 10 years ago, Topol celebrated ‘Fiddler’ 50th in Silicon Valley Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up