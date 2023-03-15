This spiced chocolate cake ends spell of dry Passover desserts

Gone are the days of dry matzah-meal sponge cakes, sticky sweet egg-white meringues and macaroons from tin cylinders.

It’s time to rethink Passover desserts — starting with this flourless chocolate cake.

Bittersweet chocolate pairs perfectly with warm spices such as cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg, and the end result is a unique Passover dessert everyone will love.

My favorite parts of this recipe? It can be made up to two days in advance (refrigerate in the meantime), and it can be modified to be dairy-free by using parve “butter” or margarine.

I like to top mine with a simple whipped cream and berries to cut the richness of the chocolate, but it can also be served with a dusting of powdered sugar (kosher for Passover) or a drizzle of berry sauce.

I love the blend of spices, reminiscent of a Mexican hot chocolate, but if you prefer it without, the spices can be omitted or substituted with vanilla extract, coffee powder or even a pinch of lavender.

Passover this year begins at sundown on April 5.

Spiced Flourless Chocolate Cake

Serves 8 to 10

10 oz. semi-sweet chocolate, approximately 1¼ cups chips

7 Tbs. unsalted butter, chopped

1 cup granulated sugar

½ tsp. ground cinnamon

¼ tsp. ground ginger

¼ tsp. ground nutmeg

¼ tsp. kosher salt

Dash cayenne pepper

5 large eggs, at room temperature

Whipped cream

Berries

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line and grease an 8-inch springform pan with parchment paper and butter. Place the springform pan on top of a baking tray.

In a heat-safe bowl, melt the chocolate and butter in a microwave in 30-second increments. Stir using a silicone spatula between microwave increments, until fully melted.

Add the sugar to the chocolate and butter mixture, mixing vigorously to combine. Add the cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, salt and cayenne pepper.

Add the eggs, one at a time, mixing to fully incorporate between each addition.

Pour the batter into the prepared springform pan on the baking tray.

Bake for 25 to 35 minutes, or until a tester or toothpick comes out clean.

Let the cake cool completely before removing from the pan. Once cooled, top with whipped cream and berries. Slice and enjoy!