Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh (left) and Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu in the Oscar-winning film "Everything Everywhere All at Once." (Photo/A24) Culture Podcasts The Bagel Report Everything Bagels Everywhere All at the Oscars By The Bagels | March 17, 2023 The Oscars are over, and we have some thoughts. From Jamie Lee Curtis' win to Erin not caring so much that Steven Spielberg lost, they cover the Jewy and not so Jewy moments. We'll also pay tribute to the late Topol, and look ahead to the Jewishness of "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" (which comes out today) and Jewish Oakland native Daveed Diggs' role as a rabbi facing climate change in a new Apple TV+ show. Don't forget to thank the Academy on your way to The Bagel Report's afterparty. Listen below or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts, and send your feedback to [email protected] Listen to "Everything Bagels Everywhere All At The Oscars" on Spreaker. Show notes 18 things about Shazam's Asher Angel "Extrapolations" Trailer on Apple TV+ Daveed Diggs' "Puppy for Hanukkah" Oscar voters spill their tea Adam Goldberg in "The Equalizer" "Schmigadoon!" season 2 trailer The Bagels Esther D. Kustanowitz and Erin Ben-Moche are the hosts of The Bagel Report, an award-winning podcast about Jewish representation and identity in pop culture, produced by J. The Jewish News of Northern California in partnership with Jewfolk, Inc. New episodes are available on (some) Fridays on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.