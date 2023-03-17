The Oscars are over, and we have some thoughts. From Jamie Lee Curtis’ win to Erin not caring so much that Steven Spielberg lost, they cover the Jewy and not so Jewy moments. We’ll also pay tribute to the late Topol, and look ahead to the Jewishness of “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” (which comes out today) and Jewish Oakland native Daveed Diggs’ role as a rabbi facing climate change in a new Apple TV+ show. Don’t forget to thank the Academy on your way to The Bagel Report’s afterparty.

Listen below or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts, and send your feedback to [email protected]

Listen to “Everything Bagels Everywhere All At The Oscars” on Spreaker.

