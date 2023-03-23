Food coverage is supported by a generous donation from Susan and Moses Libitzky.

Days before the grand opening of its 18,000-square-foot plant in North Berkeley, Boichik Bagels announced a change to its kosher status.

The bagels, bialys and challah that are baked and sold at the new Sixth Street plant, set to open Friday, remain kosher when sold in bags at the plant’s retail area. But the sandwiches and spreads are no longer certified as kosher, and Boichik’s retail stores are no longer supervised.

Bags of frozen Boichik Bagels sold in supermarkets also remain kosher.

Another change is in the company’s kosher supervision. Boichik Bagels is now using Sunrise Kosher, otherwise known as the Vaad of Northern California.

East Bay Kosher, which is run by Rabbi Yonatan Cohen of Berkeley’s Congregation Beth Israel and Rabbi Gershon Albert of Oakland’s Beth Jacob Congregation, had certified Boichik Bagels since the first store opened in 2019 on Berkeley’s College Avenue. But the expansion to Palo Alto last year and more stores in the works brought complications.

“I am very excited to be working with the Vaad to get a more regional and nationally recognized kosher supervision in place for my bagels,” Boichik founder Emily Winston said. “It was not a trivial thing to make it happen.”

Caterers who want kosher bagels can order them from Boichik’s Sixth Street plant and pick them up from the kosher area there. And because Winston gets her lox from a kosher supplier, sealed packages of lox remain kosher as well. (Winston pointed out that some bagel shops in New York put bacon on bagels that are sold in the front of the store, while uncut bagels from the back can still have kosher certification.)

“For the rest of the menu, there’s nothing changing except for the lack of supervision,” she said. “I’m not going to be dumping bacon into anything, you won’t be seeing bacon cream cheese on the menu next week. That’s all staying the same.”

One exception: Winston has had trouble finding kosher shredded cheddar cheese for the store’s horseradish cheddar scallion cream cheese, so she’s switching to one that isn’t kosher.

All of the dough will be made at the massive plant, and robots will shape the bagels. At that point they will be delivered to the individual stores, which will bake them on site. The kosher bagels will be baked and packaged at the plant.

Rabbi Yitzchok Feldman, chairman of the executive board of Sunrise Kosher, said the Vaad agreed to supervise only the wholesale operation. The retail outlets are also excluded from certification because they’re all open on Shabbat.

Supervising one part of a business and not the other is common practice, according to Feldman. “Even the big agencies do it for wholesale businesses,” he said.

Winston grew up Reform and didn’t know the intricacies of kashrut when she started out. She knows that most of her customers don’t care about kosher status, but she has remained stalwart in her desire to provide kosher bagels nonetheless. As she learned, the East Bay Kosher rabbis felt the lack of kosher options in their area so acutely that they have been willing to supervise companies with all kosher ingredients, with the caveat that food produced on Shabbat is excluded from supervision. (The closure of Berkeley’s Flying Falafel last year means there are no longer any local businesses with its seal of approval.)

She also learned that their approval was not strict enough for many Orthodox Jews.

Feldman has yet to try a Boichik bagel himself but dismissed that as an issue.

“I’m sure, for consumers, the possibility of variety can be a big deal,” he said. “There’s been an amazing bagel from Izzy’s all these years and now there’s a second one.” The Vaad also certifies Izzy’s in Palo Alto.

While Winston has plans to continue expanding her business, she is relieved she didn’t have to let go of the kosher status entirely to do so.

“I just want everyone to be able to enjoy a Boichik bagel,” she said. “I want to pitch a big tent.”