The Crazy-Ex Girlfriend Audio Haggadah

After years of analyzing Rachel Bloom’s musical sitcom “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” we have created this audio Passover haggadah filled with songs from the show. It comes with rules, of course. In this episode, Erin and Esther carefully considered how the pre-existing “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” songbook — its titles, lyrics and themes — might be applied to the Passover seder and story. So with that, we hope you enjoy, laugh and sing a little with the bagels as they journey through West Coviiinaaaaaa (er, Egypt) this Passover. Chag sameach!

