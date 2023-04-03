"West Covina" from "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" Culture Podcasts The Bagel Report The Crazy-Ex Girlfriend Audio Haggadah Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By The Bagels | April 3, 2023 After years of analyzing Rachel Bloom’s musical sitcom “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” we have created this audio Passover haggadah filled with songs from the show. It comes with rules, of course. In this episode, Erin and Esther carefully considered how the pre-existing “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” songbook — its titles, lyrics and themes — might be applied to the Passover seder and story. So with that, we hope you enjoy, laugh and sing a little with the bagels as they journey through West Coviiinaaaaaa (er, Egypt) this Passover. Chag sameach! Follow along with our YouTube playlist of songs from the show. Listen below or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts, and send your feedback to [email protected] Listen to “The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Haggadah” on Spreaker. The Bagels Esther D. Kustanowitz and Erin Ben-Moche are the hosts of The Bagel Report, an award-winning podcast about Jewish representation and identity in pop culture, produced by J. The Jewish News of Northern California in partnership with Jewfolk, Inc. New episodes are available on (some) Fridays on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Also On J. TV Jewish star of CBS thriller talks antisemitism on screen and off Our Crowd Honors, happenings, opportunities, comings & goings — March 2023 Torah In Moses’ self-doubt, a great lesson in humility Politics Dianne Feinstein's Jewish legacy Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up