The Crazy-Ex Girlfriend Audio Haggadah

By The Bagels | April 3, 2023

After years of analyzing Rachel Bloom’s musical sitcom “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” we have created this audio Passover haggadah filled with songs from the show. It comes with rules, of course. In this episode, Erin and Esther carefully considered how the pre-existing “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” songbook — its titles, lyrics and themes — might be applied to the Passover seder and story. So with that, we hope you enjoy, laugh and sing a little with the bagels as they journey through West Coviiinaaaaaa (er, Egypt) this Passover. Chag sameach!

Follow along with our YouTube playlist of songs from the show.

Erin Ben-Moche and Esther D. Kustanowitz
The Bagels

Esther D. Kustanowitz and Erin Ben-Moche are the hosts of The Bagel Report, an award-winning podcast about Jewish representation and identity in pop culture, produced by J. The Jewish News of Northern California in partnership with Jewfolk, Inc. New episodes are available on (some) Fridays on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.