Make S’mores Bars for a less messy Lag Ba’Omer

Growing up, Lag Ba’Omer wasn’t on my radar of Jewish holidays.

It’s celebrated on the 33rd day of the Omer, the period between Passover and Shavuot. The holiday arrives in April or May — when the weather is still cold and snowy in my hometown of Calgary, Canada. So the picnic or bonfire foods associated with the holiday were off the table during my childhood.

Since moving to California, marking Lag Ba’Omer is decidedly more achievable. It’s now one of my favorite holidays. I draw inspiration from foods cooked over bonfires and the start of grilling season.

One of my favorite bonfire treats is and has always been s’mores. I love the crispy graham crackers, the sticky marshmallows and the gooey chocolate. What I don’t love about s’mores is the mess. There’s no way to avoid getting cracker crumbs in every crevice, marshmallow in your hair and chocolate all over your face and hands. So I’ve taken my childhood treat and turned it into snackable, shareable bars. No fire required!

These S’mores Bars will be a fantastic addition to your potluck picnic.

S’mores Bars

Makes 16 bars

½ cup unsalted butter, room temperature

½ cup dark brown sugar, lightly packed

1 large egg

2 tsp. vanilla extract

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup graham cracker crumbs

½ tsp. baking powder

¼ tsp. cinnamon

¼ tsp. sea salt

1 cup (6 oz.) semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 cup mini marshmallows

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line an 8×8-inch baking pan with parchment paper.

Use a mixer to beat together butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the egg and vanilla, beating for 1 to 2 minutes until incorporated.

Scrape down the bowl. Add the flour, graham cracker crumbs, baking powder, cinnamon and salt, mixing until just combined.

Add ⅔ of the dough to the pan, flattening with your hand. Top with the chocolate chips and marshmallows.

Top with the remaining cookie dough. It is easier to do this in sections. There won’t be enough to fully cover the chocolate and marshmallows, but that’s OK.

Bake for 25 to 30 minutes. Cool on a wire rack. Slice into bars once fully cooled.