On Shabbat we are gifted with an extra measure of soul in order to restore our depleted hearts and emerge whole for another week of struggle.

In this spirit, Rabbis for Ceasefire is marking a Shabbat for Ceasefire this weekend to heal our war-torn souls. It is hosted by our 252 member rabbis, eight synagogues and four Jewish communal organizations, all coming together to offer this opportunity to pray, sing and contemplate as we strengthen our call for a cease-fire now.

In this week’s Torah portion, Parashat Bo, the two final and most dreadful plagues are imposed upon the whole population of Mitzrayim — darkness (Exodus 10:21) and then the killing of all firstborn children (Exodus 11:4). As we read these dreadful words, we recall removing drops of wine from our cups each year at the seder table. We feel such grief for the pain, even of those who would harm us, even millennia ago. In Gaza today, we witness plagues greater than these brought on an entire population, and we rise together in prayerful protest.

This Shabbat we will offer Friday evening, Saturday morning and Havdalah services online at both East and West Coast times. There will also be Shabbat afternoon workshops on topics including study of the weekly Torah portion, Jewish texts related to revenge and “[Mis]using the Torah for Political Gain.”

At 5:30 p.m. Friday, Rabbi SAM Luckey of Kehilla Community Synagogue in Piedmont will co-lead a Kabbalat Shabbat service. And then at 10 a.m. Saturday, Kehilla will host the West Coast service.

Rabbis for Ceasefire was formed as an ad hoc response to the Oct. 7 Hamas’ attack, in which 1,200 people were killed and another 240 people taken hostage, and the subsequent war that the Gaza Health Ministry says has killed 24,000 people, with that number rising daily. Israel’s siege has also led to pervasive hunger, lack of basic medical care and more.

We feel it incumbent on us to uphold the value of every life, all created b’tzelem Elohim, in the image of God.

Rabbis for Ceasefire began with a handful of rabbis but has grown to include more than 250 members, and more are joining us daily. We are rabbis from across political affiliations and denominations including Reform, Conservative, Modern Orthodox, Reconstructionist and Renewal. We are from Israel/Palestine, North America and Europe. Across our diverse perspectives, we share our call for cease-fire.

Rabbis for Ceasefire has led prayer and resistance at the U.S. Capitol, at the United Nations headquarters and in public menorah lightings during Hanukkah. Our actions are beautiful, strong, nonviolent and steeped in the Jewish tradition that we all treasure.

Calling for a cease-fire in Gaza means calling on all warring parties to cease violence and begin repair. From our statement:

Cease-fire means no more bombing;

Cease-fire means no ground war;

Cease-fire means all Israeli hostages must be released now;

Cease-fire means immediate engagement by the international community toward a just and lasting peace in Israel-Palestine;

Cease-fire is the only way to prevent more death and destruction.

As rabbis we feel a heavy measure of responsibility for the collective soul of the Jewish people, for how we live out Torah and mitzvot in the world. As much as we grieve violence against Jews, in Israel and anywhere it occurs, we feel it incumbent on us to uphold the value of every life, all created b’tzelem Elohim, in the image of God (Genesis 1:26-27). It is intolerable to us to countenance catastrophic mass destruction wrought in the name of our own security, much less in the name of retribution.

At a time when it is easy to be consumed with despair and rage, we will come together this Shabbat in prayer, in a spirit of loving care for all who are heartbroken by the current violence and with a passion to see the destruction end. We pray that Shabbat for Ceasefire will deepen our resolve, strengthen our souls, grow our loving commitment and move the Source of All Life to bring true shalom.