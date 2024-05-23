Sign up for Weekday J and get the latest on what's happening in the Jewish Bay Area.

Food coverage is supported by a generous donation from Susan and Moses Libitzky.

Emily Winston, founder of Berkeley-based Boichik Bagels, was honored on May 16 by the San Francisco Business Times as one of 2024’s “Most Admired CEOs” at a banquet at the St. Regis Hotel.

The CEOs were chosen for their “vision, values, performance, and what it takes to lead,” according to the event invitation.

“Boichik has a mission of spreading goodness and making the best bagels around,” Pete Casillas, publisher of the Business Times, said in his introduction of Winston, mentioning Boichik’s bagel-making robot. “Sorry, New York, but Emily is on a roll!”

In the video about the business, Winston spoke about how “being a mensch” informs how she runs the company.

In her speech, Winston began her remarks by saying, “I have a confession to make: I gave myself the title of CEO only one year ago… I don’t know what I’m doing, and we’re just figuring it out as we go, and so far it’s worked out pretty well.” She also joked about her plans for “world domination” — in the world of bagels, one assumes.

Boichik has a new location in San Francisco and two more opening soon, with expansions in the works.

Chef Aliza Grayevsky Somekh is offering a culinary tour to Israel in the fall. The chef-owner of BishulimSF is a Jerusalem-born-and-raised, Oakland-based chef and caterer. Also a Jewish educator, she recently helped bring a photography exhibit about Oct. 7 to the Bay Area. Her food-focused tour from Sept. 22 to 29 will highlight everything from Biblical recipes to the latest in food tech. Somekh already hosted one information session but is happy to chat with anyone who wants to learn more. Get in touch with her at [email protected].