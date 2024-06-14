Lifecycles announcements for the week of June 14, 2024

Sign up for Weekday J and get the latest on what's happening in the Jewish Bay Area.

Weddings

Joshua Skootsky, 32, of San Francisco, married Dr. Rochela Neiman, 30, of Suffern, New York, in Rockland County, New York, on a sunny May 26, 2024. The wedding was officiated by Rabbi Dovid Rube of Wesley Hills, New York, and was attended by family and friends, who were entertained by a lively staged sword fight between husband and wife. Both have undergraduate degrees from Yeshiva University, where they first met. They were reintroduced late last year by a mutual friend. The couple plans to live in New City, New York, where Neiman works as a veterinarian.

B’nai Mitzvah

Savannah Allen

Daughter of Robin and Stu Allen, Saturday, June 22, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Anna Rae Bailenson

Daughter of Janine Zacharia and Jeremy Bailenson, Saturday, June 15, at Congregation Beth Jacob in Redwood City.

Bailey Bevitz

Daughter of Patricia and Joshua Bevitz, Saturday, June 22, at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek.

Cielle Rose Brannin-Mooser

Daughter of Sara Brannin-Mooser and Jonathan Mooser, Saturday, June 15, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Tate Goldman

Tate Freyja Bonterra Melrose Vanderbilt Von Goldman will become a bat mitzvah on Saturday, June 15, at Peninsula Temple Sholom in Burlingame. Daughter of Elaine and Tyler Goldman and granddaughter of Bonnie Nel Goldman and the late Mel Goldman. Tate will celebrate in Turks and Caicos after the bat mitzvah.

Bryn Dennett

Daughter of Heather Howe and John Dennett, Saturday, June 22, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Milo Gillette

Son of Marissa and Matt Gillette, Saturday, June 15, at Beth Chaim Congregation in Danville.

Olive Koren

Granddaughter of Gail and Bruce Koren, Saturday, June 15, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Isaac Zubin Perez

Son of Julia Herzenberg and Max Perez, Saturday, June 15, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Kennedy Wilson

Daughter of Samantha and Pete Wilson, Saturday, June 15, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Benjamin Wolff

Son of Samantha and Jon Wolff, Saturday, June 15, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.