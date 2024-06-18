Sign up for Weekday J and get the latest on what's happening in the Jewish Bay Area.

With stone-fruit season here, memories of eating apricots by the bucketful are at the forefront of my mind. Here in the Bay Area, we are blessed with abundance and a long growing season. The short summers of my Canadian childhood have made me even more grateful for the fresh produce available here, just a stone’s throw away.

Indigenous to Asia, apricots have found their way into many Jewish dishes, from Turkey to Hungary to Morocco. Jews have long added apricots, typically in the form of dried fruit, to both sweet and savory dishes, including tsimmes, stews and hamantaschen. Here, I’m using spicy ginger, fresh apricots and a buttery, crumbly cookie base in this riff on a classic date square.

Ginger Apricot Almond Bars

Makes 16 bars

Filling

¼ cup candied ginger, finely chopped

3 cups chopped fresh apricots

2 tsp. lemon juice

2 tsp. vanilla extract

1 Tbs. cornstarch

2 Tbs. granulated sugar

Cookie base

1½ cups all-purpose flour

1½ cups almond flour

⅔ cup brown sugar

½ cup unsalted butter, melted

½ tsp. almond extract

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Preheat the oven to 375 F. Line 8-by-8-inch baking dish with parchment paper. Set aside.

In large bowl, combine ginger, apricots, lemon juice, vanilla, cornstarch and sugar, mixing to combine. Let sit for 10 minutes.

In separate large bowl, combine all-purpose flour, almond flour, brown sugar, melted butter, almond and vanilla, using your fingers or a pastry cutter to mix until incorporated.

Divide the cookie base in half. Firmly press half of mixture into baking dish using your hands. Ensure that it is an even layer. Top with apricot filling and sprinkle the remaining cookie base over top of apricot filling, pressing down slightly.

Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, or until apricot filling is jammy and cookie base is golden brown. Check the color of the squares halfway through baking. If top begins to brown, tent the baking dish with foil for the last 10 to 15 minutes of cooking. Let cool and slice to serve.