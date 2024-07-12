Lifecycles announcements for the week of July 12, 2024

Sign up for Weekday J and get the latest on what's happening in the Jewish Bay Area.

Weddings

Samantha Vallarino Levinson, 30, and Michel Rodan Legrain, 28, married on May 19 at Verdura Resort in Sicily, Italy, with officiating by Rabbi Benjamin Forester of Chicago. The couple live and work out of Bologna, Italy.

Samantha is the daughter of Carmen and Robert Levinson of Fairfax, Virginia, and the granddaughter of Diane and Jon Levinson of San Carlos, California. Michel is the son of Linda Legrain and Alexander Rodan of Barcelona, Spain. Extended families were present along with more than 250 guests in attendance for three days of events, including Shabbat and Havdalah.

B’nai Mitzvah

Eithan Cohen

Son of Ranit and Ron Cohen, Saturday, July 13, at Chabad North Peninsula in San Mateo.

Cyrus Emanuelson

Son of Melissa Jacobs and David Emanuelson, Saturday, July 13, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Cyrus Emanuelson

Max Benjamin Feldman

Son of Judy and Jeffrey Feldman, Saturday, July 13, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Adam Obolsky

Son of Caitlyn and Arthur Obolsky, Saturday, July 20, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

David Nepomnyshy

Son of Regina Frenkel and Mark Nepomnyshy and stepson of Rene Haas, Sunday, July 7 at Chabad North Peninsula in San Mateo.

Jackson Ray Sippel Marks

Son of Mara Sippel and David Marks, Saturday, July 13, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.