Sign up for Weekday J and get the latest on what's happening in the Jewish Bay Area.

Wise Sons Deli at 17th and Franklin streets in Oakland has closed permanently, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Aug. 1. The location suffered numerous break-ins in the past two years, as well as a car crashing through its front window last summer. This comes after the Jewish deli shuttered its location in the Contemporary Jewish Museum in San Francisco after 11 years. But Wise Sons fans, fear not. Wise Sons-owned Beauty’s Bagels remains open in Oakland’s Temescal neighborhood, there is a new location at the JCCSF to look forward to, and the three other S.F. locations remain open for business.

A recent column brought news of an upcoming culinary trip to Israel led by local chef Aliza Grayevsky Somekh, of BishulimSF, in September. Due to the ongoing war, Somekh has postponed the trip for now. Somekh said she plans to reschedule when the situation feels safer. In the meantime, she is collaborating on an Israeli brunch on Aug. 17 and 18 with Sebastopol-based chef Ori Zigfinger and La Bodega, a popular wine shop in Sebastopol co-owned by Meekk Shelef.