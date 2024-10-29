Sign up for Weekday J and get the latest on what's happening in the Jewish Bay Area.

One by one, Fredi Aks took out the cards she’s made, each one a delicate watercolor of a flower or plant, and placed them on the table.

“This is my busy work,” she said, flipping through them.

Aks, 85, is one of 19 artists participating in the annual art show at the Frank Residences, which offer assisted living and memory-care services for seniors at the San Francisco Campus for Jewish Living. The show opens Oct. 30 and features mostly work from residents.

Aks goes to the art studio every day and said it’s become part of her life.

“It utilizes brain power, it’s wonderful for self-expression,” Aks said. “And as I said, it’s only a piece of paper if it doesn’t work out.”

The benefits of art as an outlet for older adults has been well researched. Data “reveals overwhelmingly positive cognitive/affective/quality-of-life outcomes for various participatory art forms,” according to a 2013 scholarly journal. The researchers found participating in the arts gave seniors pleasure, but also motivated them and provided crucial stimulation. It also provided social support for those taking group classes.

“It’s a really nice form of self-expression and meditation and getting in touch with who you are, how you’re feeling and where you’re at that particular day,” said Geoffrey Washburn, director of life enrichment at the Frank Residences.

Raymond Stone sits under his computer-generated art, the flower-like image, at the San Francisco Campus for Jewish Living on Oct. 24. (Aaron Levy-Wolins/J. Staff)

For Ray Stone, art is a way to continue his passion for math and computer science. The 93-year-old was a programmer and has taught himself to use CorelDRAW, a graphics program, to make striking geometric art that simulates a harmonograph (a mechanical apparatus that uses pendulums to create graceful curves and intersections).

“I was always interested in art,” he said. “I can’t draw myself, but I always liked geometric art.”

His red and black patterns stand out on the wall where the paintings are being hung for the art show.

Though Stone works on his own art at home, there are art classes at the Frank Residences every day, Washburn said, and students work in media from acrylics to watercolors, paper to textiles.

“It stays interesting. It allows me to experiment,” Aks said. “You don’t get graded at the end of the week, which is a plus.”

Previously called the Jewish Home San Francisco, the S.F. Campus for Jewish Living works with both Jewish and non-Jewish seniors. Originally known as the Pacific Hebrew Orphan Asylum and Home Society, it traces its history back to 1871.

The Frank Residences, which opened in 2020, are part of the campus’ 9 acres in the Excelsior District, at the corner of Silver Avenue and Mission Street.

For Lupe Foster, 83, art has helped her through some tough times. After her husband of 63 years passed away and she suffered from some health issues of her own, she found relief in art.

Lupe Foster shows off a silvery piece of her artwork. (Aaron Levy-Wolins/J. Staff)

“I didn’t even have time to mourn, actually,” she said. “Just doing crafts is what got me through everything.”

Foster makes intricately patterned shapes out of strips of paper that she pastes on cardboard. It speaks to her “crafty” nature, as she put it, but she also finds community in art.

“I’m with a lot of great gals,” she said. “You know, we’re all very, very close, and it’s wonderful.”

The art show, titled “Art as Voice,” is a way for the people who live at the Frank Residences to get some credit for the work they’ve produced and share them with the rest of the community, Washburn said. The 2 p.m. opening reception on Oct. 30 is free, but advance registration is required.

“I just think we just have a really, really skilled group of residents here, who are elders who are painting just incredible stuff,” Washburn said. “[We’re] very proud of that.”

Aks agreed that the senior facility is full of talent, with some really accomplished artists in residence. But for her, art is more than a yearly showing. Making art has become part of her life.

“It’s my happy place,” she said. “The studio is my happy place.”