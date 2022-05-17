Micah Siva's Salted Tahini Chickpea Blondies Jewish Life Food Recipe Blondies are great, but these (with chickpeas!) are even better Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By Micah Siva | May 17, 2022 While I love a good classic blondie full of plain flour and white sugar, chickpeas make these blondies fudgy and moist. Plus, with chickpeas, almond flour and flaxseeds, these blondies are packed with protein, healthy fats and fiber — so they’re the perfect afternoon snack. They’re easy, too. These blondies come together in the food processor or blender, and need only one bowl to make (meaning less cleaning and more time to enjoy). P.S. It’s basically hummus, but more exciting! Salted Tahini Chickpea Blondies Serves 8 to 10 15-oz. can of chickpeas, drained and rinsed ⅓ cup tahini ¼ cup maple syrup 1 tsp. vanilla extract (gluten-free, if preferred) ¼ cup almond flour, or almond meal 1 Tbs. ground flaxseeds ¼ tsp. baking powder ¼ tsp. baking soda ½ tsp. sea salt ⅓ cup semisweet chocolate, chopped Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a loaf baking pan with parchment paper. Combine all ingredients except chocolate in a food processor or blender until smooth. Stir in chocolate chunks. Spread in an even layer in the pan. Bake for 22 to 25 minutes, or until set. Sprinkle with additional salt. Let cool completely in the tray, or transfer to the freezer until cool. Cut into squares. Tip: This recipe uses a loaf pan so that every piece has a bit of that coveted corner edge, but feel free to double the recipe and bake it in an 8-by-8-inch square pan. Micah Siva Micah Siva is a registered dietitian and trained chef in San Francisco. She develops modern Jewish recipes inspired by her grandmother, with a plant-forward twist. See her recipes and photography at Nosh with Micah. Also On J. Organic Epicure Ready to nosh? Try funfetti or pizza hamantaschen Recipe These Jewish recipes from the early 1900s are just as tasty today Recipe A hamantaschen hat trick: tahini, peanut butter, berries Recipe Make your own hummus. It’s not that hard. Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up