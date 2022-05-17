Blondies are great, but these (with chickpeas!) are even better

While I love a good classic blondie full of plain flour and white sugar, chickpeas make these blondies fudgy and moist.

Plus, with chickpeas, almond flour and flaxseeds, these blondies are packed with protein, healthy fats and fiber — so they’re the perfect afternoon snack.

They’re easy, too. These blondies come together in the food processor or blender, and need only one bowl to make (meaning less cleaning and more time to enjoy).

P.S. It’s basically hummus, but more exciting!

Salted Tahini Chickpea Blondies

Serves 8 to 10

15-oz. can of chickpeas, drained and rinsed

⅓ cup tahini

¼ cup maple syrup

1 tsp. vanilla extract (gluten-free, if preferred)

¼ cup almond flour, or almond meal

1 Tbs. ground flaxseeds

¼ tsp. baking powder

¼ tsp. baking soda

½ tsp. sea salt

⅓ cup semisweet chocolate, chopped

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a loaf baking pan with parchment paper.

Combine all ingredients except chocolate in a food processor or blender until smooth. Stir in chocolate chunks.

Spread in an even layer in the pan. Bake for 22 to 25 minutes, or until set. Sprinkle with additional salt. Let cool completely in the tray, or transfer to the freezer until cool. Cut into squares.

Tip: This recipe uses a loaf pan so that every piece has a bit of that coveted corner edge, but feel free to double the recipe and bake it in an 8-by-8-inch square pan.