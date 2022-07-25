‘Koshersoul’ author and chef Michael Twitty coming to JCCSF

Award-winning author Michael Twitty will be at the JCC of San Francisco in conversation with Maggid Jhos Singer at 7 p.m. Aug. 15 to talk about his new book, “Koshersoul: The Faith and Food Journey of an African American Jew.”

“Koshersoul” is a meditation on the intertwining of the two diasporic food cultures Twitty identifies with, African and Jewish. His last book, “The Cooking Gene,” won a James Beard Award. Twitty has visited the Bay Area before, both to speak and to participate in Be’chol Lashon’s camp for Jews of color.

Books will be sold by Omnivore Books. Tickets are $20. Visit jccsf.org for details.