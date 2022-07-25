Michael Twitty Jewish Life Food Small Bites ‘Koshersoul’ author and chef Michael Twitty coming to JCCSF Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By Alix Wall | July 25, 2022 Award-winning author Michael Twitty will be at the JCC of San Francisco in conversation with Maggid Jhos Singer at 7 p.m. Aug. 15 to talk about his new book, “Koshersoul: The Faith and Food Journey of an African American Jew.” “Koshersoul” is a meditation on the intertwining of the two diasporic food cultures Twitty identifies with, African and Jewish. His last book, “The Cooking Gene,” won a James Beard Award. Twitty has visited the Bay Area before, both to speak and to participate in Be’chol Lashon’s camp for Jews of color. Books will be sold by Omnivore Books. Tickets are $20. Visit jccsf.org for details. Alix Wall Alix Wall is a contributing editor to J. She is also the founder of the Illuminoshi: The Not-So-Secret Society of Bay Area Jewish Food Professionals and is writer/producer of a documentary-in-progress called "The Lonely Child." Follow @WallAlix Also On J. Food Black culinary historian brings side of Jewish identity to S.F. Camp for Jews of color gets a visit from suddenly famous culinary star Books 9 writers who perfectly capture what it’s like for Jews of color U.S. ‘Delightfully uncomfortable’: Juneteenth on Shabbat Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up