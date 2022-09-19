My grandmother always served her famous apple pie with a thick slab of sharp cheddar cheese, and we would alternate bites of pie and nibbles of cheddar for the ultimate sweet and salty flavor combination. Hailing from the Canadian prairies, our family wasn’t alone. Fans of serving cheese with apple pie are found not only in Canada, but also in the U.K. and the U.S. Midwest and Northeast. In Vermont, where apple is the state pie, an act decrees that a “good faith” effort be made to serve it with either a glass of cold milk, a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a slice of cheddar cheese.

The combination seems to have originated in the U.K in the 17th century, when it was customary to serve apple pie with dairy — from a sweet cream to a savory cheese. Think a mashup of an after-dinner cheese plate and your favorite childhood treat.

This apple pie is sweetened with honey, making it a great addition to your Rosh Hashanah menu.

Apple Pie with Cheddar and Honey Crust

Serves 8-10

Crust:

2 cups all-purpose flour

¼ tsp. sea salt

1 cup (2 sticks) salted butter, chilled and cubed

1 Tbsp. honey

2-4 Tbsp. ice cold water or vodka

1 cup sharp white cheddar cheese, shredded

Filling:

7 large apples, peeled, cored and sliced

⅓ cup honey

¼ cup flour

2 tsp. cinnamon

Juice of 1 lemon

Egg wash:

1 egg

1 Tbsp. water

Coarse sugar (optional)

Prepare the crust by adding the flour and salt to a food processor. Add the butter, pulsing until the mixture resembles peas in size and texture.

Add the honey and the water or vodka, 2 Tbsp. at a time, pulsing until a dough begins to form. (Add as little water or vodka as possible to ensure a flaky dough.)

Add the cheese, and pulse 1-2 times.

Transfer the dough to a lightly floured surface. Cut in half, and flatten each half, shaping into disks. Avoid overworking the dough. Wrap in plastic wrap, and refrigerate 2 hours, or overnight.

Meanwhile, to make the filling, add the sliced apples to a large bowl. Toss with the honey, flour, cinnamon and lemon juice.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

On a floured work surface, roll each disk of dough, one at a time, into an approximately 12-inch circle.

Carefully place one dough circle into a 9-inch pie plate, pressing with your fingers to fit. Use a paring knife to trim the overhanging dough. Add the apples.

Cut the second dough circle into strips, create shapes using a cookie cutter or simply place on top of the apples.

Make an egg wash by whisking the egg and 1 Tbsp. water together. Brush on the dough, and sprinkle with coarse sugar, if using.

Place the pie plate on a baking sheet, and bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes. Reduce the heat to 375 degrees, and continue baking for 40-45 minutes, or until the apples are tender.

If the crust begins to brown, place aluminum foil over top to prevent further browning.

Let cool.

Enjoy!