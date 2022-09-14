Start the year in Morocco with this veggie-rich Rosh Hashanah dinner

Rosh Hashanah dinner in the Moroccan tradition often includes a dish of seven vegetables, many symbolic of the New Year, such as pumpkin for calling attention to our good deeds and leeks for thwarting our enemies.

This recipe roasts eight vegetables — if you count the garlic — together in one pan and is topped with Spiced Salmon or Crispy Chickpeas and Kale. Serve either version with couscous or rice.

Baharat seasoning provides the spice. It is available online and in Middle Eastern, kosher, spice and other specialty stores. The mix varies by region and family tradition but typically features paprika, black pepper, cumin and cinnamon. Alternatively you can make your own substitute (see below).

Moroccan Roasted Vegetables with Spiced Salmon or Roasted Chickpeas and Crispy Kale

Serves 8

Vegetable Marinade (see below)

4 cups chopped red potatoes (½-inch pieces)

2 cups chopped red bell pepper (½-inch pieces)

2 cups sliced carrots (½-inch rounds)

2 cups chopped turnips (½-inch pieces)

2 cups chopped leeks

2 cups chopped pumpkin or butternut squash (½-inch pieces)

1 cup chopped red onion

1 cup whole peeled garlic cloves

Spiced Salmon Topping or Roasted Chickpeas and Crispy Kale Topping (see below)

Heat oven to 450 degrees. Place marinade in large bowl. Add potatoes, bell pepper, carrots, turnips, leeks, pumpkin, onion and garlic. Stir well. Place vegetables and marinade in large, deep baking dish. (I use a 10-by-13-inch lasagna pan. If necessary, use two 8-inch square pans. Timing may vary.)

Cover with foil. Bake 40 minutes, stirring and covering vegetables again after 20 minutes. Carrots and potatoes should be soft nearly to the center when pierced with fork. Bake uncovered 15-25 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes, until vegetables are tender but not mushy.

While vegetables are roasting, prepare salmon or chickpea topping (see below).

Keep oven at 450 degrees. Top as directed (see below).

Vegetable Marinade: Mix together 1 cup olive oil, ½ cup fresh lemon juice, 2 tsp. baharat seasoning, 1 tsp. salt, ¼ tsp. cayenne, ¼ tsp. ground black pepper and ¼ tsp. ground cumin.

Spiced Salmon Topping: In a bowl, mix 2 tsp. baharat seasoning, ½ tsp. salt, ½ tsp. ground black pepper, ¼ tsp. paprika, 3 Tbs. olive oil, 2 Tbs. fresh lemon juice, 1 Tbs. minced garlic, 2 Tbs. tomato sauce and 1 Tbs. honey. Brush on all sides of 3 lbs. skinless salmon filets. Let sit 20 minutes. Place on top of hot vegetables in 450-degree oven. Roast 10 minutes per inch of filet until fish flakes easily with fork. To serve, mix 3 Tbs. chopped parsley, 2 Tbs. minced lemon zest and 2 tsp. minced garlic, and scatter on top of salmon.

Roasted Chickpeas and Crispy Kale Topping: Combine 3 cups (two 15-oz. cans) chickpeas with 6 cups chopped kale in large bowl. Mix in 3 Tbs. olive oil, 2 tsp. minced garlic, 1 tsp. baharat seasoning, ½ tsp. salt, ¼ tsp. ground black pepper and ¼ tsp. paprika or cayenne. Pour over chickpeas and kale. Mix well. Scatter evenly over hot, roasted vegetables. Roast in 450-degree oven until kale is crispy and chickpeas are lightly browned, about 15 minutes. Garnish with ½ cup chopped tomatoes, 1 tsp. grated lemon zest and 1/4 cup chopped green onions. Drizzle with tahini.

Baharat Alternative: Mix together 1½ Tbs. paprika, 1 Tbs. ground cinnamon, 1 Tbs. ground cumin, ½ Tbs. ground black pepper, ½ tsp. ground coriander, ½ tsp. ground cardamom and ⅛ tsp. ground cloves.