Israel found itself on the wrong side of World Baseball Classic history Monday night as Puerto Rico pitched an unofficial combined perfect game, a first in the five editions of the international tournament.

The box score says it all. Israel: 0 runs, 0 hits, 2 errors. Puerto Rico: 10 runs, 11 hits. A perfect game.

For Puerto Rico, the hits came early and they came often. Led by New York Mets star Francisco Lindor, Puerto Rico ambushed Israel’s starting pitcher, Houston Astros prospect Colton Gordon, and knocked him out of the game before there were any outs in the second inning.

Puerto Rico scored three runs each in the first, second and fifth innings, and one final run in the bottom of the eighth that served as a “walk-off” of sorts. The 10-run lead triggered the WBC’s mercy rule, and the game ended. (Because the game did not go a full nine innings, it does not technically qualify as a perfect game.)