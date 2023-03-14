Brandon Gold pitches during the second inning against Puerto Rico at loanDepot park in Miami, March 13, 2023 (Photo/JTA-Eric Espada-Getty Images) Sports Team Israel loses 10-0 to Puerto Rico in World Baseball Classic’s first-ever ‘perfect’ game Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By Jacob Gurvis, JTA | March 14, 2023 Israel found itself on the wrong side of World Baseball Classic history Monday night as Puerto Rico pitched an unofficial combined perfect game, a first in the five editions of the international tournament. The box score says it all. Israel: 0 runs, 0 hits, 2 errors. Puerto Rico: 10 runs, 11 hits. A perfect game. For Puerto Rico, the hits came early and they came often. Led by New York Mets star Francisco Lindor, Puerto Rico ambushed Israel’s starting pitcher, Houston Astros prospect Colton Gordon, and knocked him out of the game before there were any outs in the second inning. Puerto Rico scored three runs each in the first, second and fifth innings, and one final run in the bottom of the eighth that served as a “walk-off” of sorts. The 10-run lead triggered the WBC’s mercy rule, and the game ended. (Because the game did not go a full nine innings, it does not technically qualify as a perfect game.) And Israel? Crickets. Puerto Rico’s starting pitcher, José De León, an experienced big leaguer now in the Minnesota Twins organization, was as sharp as could be — striking out 10 Israeli batters and exiting after five and two-thirds innings with a perfect game. The Puerto Rican bullpen kept Israel’s bats silent for the remainder of the contest. Ian Kinsler blows a bubble while playing second base for the Israeli baseball team during an exhibition game in Arizona in 2021. Israel manager Ian Kinsler said he has a simple message for his team: move on, and fast. “It’s got to go down the drain quickly,” Kinsler said after the game. “This tournament comes at you quick. We’ve got another game tomorrow that’s really important, so the faster we can forget about this one, the better.” Despite a thrilling late-game comeback against Nicaragua on Sunday, Israel’s loss to Puerto Rico could be a harbinger of what’s to come over the next two days, with the vaunted Dominican Republic and Venezuelan teams up next. Orthodox prospect Jacob Steinmetz, the first Orthodox player drafted into the MLB, will start for Israel. Jacob Gurvis Jacob Gurvis is JTA’s Audience Engagement Editor, based in Los Angeles. He graduated from Boston University, where he studied journalism, Jewish studies, and political science. Jacob has written for The Boston Globe and The Beverly Hills Courier, and he produced an award-winning sports talk show in college. He spends too much time on Twitter @jacobgurvis. JTA Content distributed by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency news service. Also On J. Sports Team Israel beats Nicaragua in big comeback at WBC opener Religion Community Passover seders around the Bay Area Bay Area Israel supporters in Bay Area speak out against judicial reform Film 'BrownWhite': Biracial Israeli children talk identity in new doc Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up