Rachel Brosnahan in the fifth season of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Culture Podcasts The Bagel Report Midge Maisel strikes back

We are twirling our way into the first new episode of the final season of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." We go back so that Midge can go forward — literally, she's going forward in time, jumping from the 60s to the 80s, giving us a clearer picture of what it was like to be a child in the Maisel household. Plus: kvelling for Judaism consultant Todd Shotz and his work on that super-Jewy episode of "Grey's Anatomy" — and getting excited about Zach Braff talking about kosher plates. Listen below or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts, and send your feedback to [email protected] Listen to "Midge Maisel Strikes Back" on Spreaker. Show notes Our episode interviewing Todd Conan O'Brien's Zach Braff episode "This Is Where I Leave You" Yeminite poem/Ofra Haza video 1960 plane crash J. article on finding Holocaust victims' names using AI The Bagels Esther D. Kustanowitz and Erin Ben-Moche are the hosts of The Bagel Report, an award-winning podcast about Jewish representation and identity in pop culture, produced by J. The Jewish News of Northern California in partnership with Jewfolk, Inc. New episodes are available on (some) Fridays on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.