Rachel Brosnahan in the fifth season of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Midge Maisel strikes back

By The Bagels | April 24, 2023

We are twirling our way into the first new episode of the final season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”  We go back so that Midge can go forward — literally, she’s going forward in time, jumping from the 60s to the 80s, giving us a clearer picture of what it was like to be a child in the Maisel household.

Plus: kvelling for Judaism consultant Todd Shotz and his work on that super-Jewy episode of “Grey’s Anatomy” — and getting excited about Zach Braff talking about kosher plates.

Listen below or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts

