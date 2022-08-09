These peaches with mint and labneh will level up your summer grilling

Summer is in full swing, so it’s time to embrace the season’s bounty of fresh berries, greens and my personal favorite, stone fruit. From peaches to plums, I fill my summertime menus with stone fruits any way I can. My favorite way to enjoy peaches? Grilled! Grilling brings out the natural sugars in peaches, caramelizing the juicy flesh and making it the perfect addition to summer dips, salads and even kebabs. Peaches are dressed with olive oil and lemon juice before grilling, and top I like to top them with creamy, tangy labneh (a thick yogurt cheese), and garnished with fresh mint, pistachios and honey.

Eat this with pita or on its own as an appetizer — there’s no wrong to enjoy this summer dish!

Grilled Peaches with Mint and Labneh

Serves 4

2 peaches, quartered

1 tbsp olive oil, plus more for garnish

Juice of 1 lemon

Sea salt and pepper, to taste

1 cup labneh

¼ cup fresh mint, chopped

2 tbsp chopped pistachios

1 tbsp honey

Combine quartered peaches, olive oil and lemon juice in a bowl. Season with salt and pepper.

Heat a grill over medium-high heat. Add the peaches, flesh side down, and cook for 4-5 minutes, or until grill marks appear. Flip and cook for an additional 4-5 minutes.

Return to the bowl.

Add labneh to a shallow bowl. Top with peaches, mint and pistachios.

Drizzle with honey and additional olive oil.

Enjoy!