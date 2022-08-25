Falafel waffle! (Photo/Micah Siva) Jewish Life Food Recipe Falafel waffles — almost as much fun to say as they are to eat Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By Micah Siva | August 25, 2022 No one knows for sure where falafel came from, and the origins of the dish stray into politics, with several Middle Eastern nations all claiming to be the homeland of the tasty, crispy treat. But one thing is sure, Jews definitely love it. In Israel itself it’s so common that it’s referred to as the “national dish.” The waffle, on the other hand, originated in the Netherlands and amongst Belgian’s Flemish population. But they’ve long been popular in the U.S. The National Museum of American History has waffle irons that date from the early 18th century, and according to PBS, Thomas Jefferson reportedly started a mini American waffle craze during the 1790s when he brought home a waffle iron from France. I love experimenting and coming up with something new. That’s how this falafel waffle recipe was born. They have everything that I love about falafels and everything I love about waffles all in one bite. It’s a match made in culinary heaven! Crispy on the outside, they’re creamy on the inside just like a falafel should be, plus they’re filled with protein, fiber and delicious spices. And the best part? They are freezer-friendly for quick weeknight meal planning. Falafel waffle Makes 4 waffles One 400g tin chickpeas in water drained ¼ cup water ¼ cup tahini ½ cup chopped fresh herbs cilantro, mint, and parsley Zest of one lemon Juice of one lemon 2 cloves of garlic, minced 1 tsp zaatar ½ tsp coriander ¼ tsp cinnamon Pinch of salt 3 tbsp psyllium husk 1 egg ½ tsp baking powder In a food processor or blender, combine all ingredients. Blend until they make a thick dough. Cook according to your waffle maker instructions. Top with additional tahini. Micah Siva Micah Siva is a registered dietitian and trained chef in San Francisco. She develops modern Jewish recipes inspired by her grandmother, with a plant-forward twist. See her recipes and photography at Nosh with Micah. Also On J. Organic Epicure South Bay café an offshoot of popular Israeli falafel spot Organic Epicure Flying Falafel spreads wings in East Bay Hardly Strictly Bagels Be still, my chicken heart: an Israeli dining experience in South Bay Food Israel in the house at new East Bay falafel spot with thick, hot pitas Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up