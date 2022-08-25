Falafel waffles — almost as much fun to say as they are to eat

No one knows for sure where falafel came from, and the origins of the dish stray into politics, with several Middle Eastern nations all claiming to be the homeland of the tasty, crispy treat. But one thing is sure, Jews definitely love it. In Israel itself it’s so common that it’s referred to as the “national dish.”

The waffle, on the other hand, originated in the Netherlands and amongst Belgian’s Flemish population. But they’ve long been popular in the U.S. The National Museum of American History has waffle irons that date from the early 18th century, and according to PBS, Thomas Jefferson reportedly started a mini American waffle craze during the 1790s when he brought home a waffle iron from France.

I love experimenting and coming up with something new. That’s how this falafel waffle recipe was born. They have everything that I love about falafels and everything I love about waffles all in one bite. It’s a match made in culinary heaven!

Crispy on the outside, they’re creamy on the inside just like a falafel should be, plus they’re filled with protein, fiber and delicious spices. And the best part? They are freezer-friendly for quick weeknight meal planning.

Falafel waffle

Makes 4 waffles

One 400g tin chickpeas in water drained

¼ cup water

¼ cup tahini

½ cup chopped fresh herbs cilantro, mint, and parsley

Zest of one lemon

Juice of one lemon

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1 tsp zaatar

½ tsp coriander

¼ tsp cinnamon

Pinch of salt

3 tbsp psyllium husk

1 egg

½ tsp baking powder

In a food processor or blender, combine all ingredients. Blend until they make a thick dough.

Cook according to your waffle maker instructions. Top with additional tahini.