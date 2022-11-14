Harissa Carrot Hummus (Photo/Micah Siva) Jewish Life Food Recipe Harissa and carrots give this hummus a rich, spicy twist Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By Micah Siva | November 14, 2022 Give your lunch an upgrade with this easy and flavorful hummus recipe. It combines the rich flavors of tahini and carrots with spicy harissa to offer a unique spin on the classic chickpea spread. Harissa is a spicy pepper paste popular across North Africa, particularly in Tunisia, that usually includes peppers, garlic, coriander and cumin. Having made its way into Jewish food by way of Mizrahi cuisine, it’s enjoying a boom these days in mainstream U.S. cooking. You can buy it in any number of markets — even Trader Joe’s! — or you can make your own using a handful of ingredients. Once you have your harissa, preparing this healthy, delicious hummus takes only a few steps. A perfect dip for veggies or pita chips, it’ll give your taste buds a serious thrill. Harissa Carrot Hummus 4 carrots, roughly chopped 5 tsp. harissa, divided Sea salt, to taste 6 Tbsp. olive oil 1 can chickpeas, drained ¼ cup tahini Juice of 2 lemons 2 cloves garlic Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Toss the carrots, 3 tsp. harissa, sea salt and 2 Tbsp. olive oil, and place on a baking tray. Roast for 20-25 minutes, or until tender. Combine roasted carrots with chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, 2 tsp. harissa, garlic and sea salt in a food processor. Pulse to combine, adding olive oil until smooth. Serve topped with additional harissa and a swirl of olive oil. Micah Siva Micah Siva is a registered dietitian and trained chef in San Francisco. She develops modern Jewish recipes inspired by her grandmother, with a plant-forward twist. See her recipes and photography at Nosh with Micah. Also On J. Bay Area Over kosher wine, experts share advances in medical cannabis Recipe Let these Middle Eastern flavors spice up crunchy oven fries Food Cook | Pressure cooker is Veggie Queens key to vegan mastery Small Bites More kosher 'pork'; Hummus comes to Ferry Building Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up