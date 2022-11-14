Harissa and carrots give this hummus a rich, spicy twist

Give your lunch an upgrade with this easy and flavorful hummus recipe. It combines the rich flavors of tahini and carrots with spicy harissa to offer a unique spin on the classic chickpea spread.

Harissa is a spicy pepper paste popular across North Africa, particularly in Tunisia, that usually includes peppers, garlic, coriander and cumin. Having made its way into Jewish food by way of Mizrahi cuisine, it’s enjoying a boom these days in mainstream U.S. cooking. You can buy it in any number of markets — even Trader Joe’s! — or you can make your own using a handful of ingredients.

Once you have your harissa, preparing this healthy, delicious hummus takes only a few steps. A perfect dip for veggies or pita chips, it’ll give your taste buds a serious thrill.

Harissa Carrot Hummus

4 carrots, roughly chopped

5 tsp. harissa, divided

Sea salt, to taste

6 Tbsp. olive oil

1 can chickpeas, drained

¼ cup tahini

Juice of 2 lemons

2 cloves garlic

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Toss the carrots, 3 tsp. harissa, sea salt and 2 Tbsp. olive oil, and place on a baking tray. Roast for 20-25 minutes, or until tender.

Combine roasted carrots with chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, 2 tsp. harissa, garlic and sea salt in a food processor. Pulse to combine, adding olive oil until smooth.

Serve topped with additional harissa and a swirl of olive oil.