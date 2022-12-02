Roasted pumpkin apple soup (Photo/Micah Siva) Jewish Life Food Recipe Roasted pumpkin apple soup: Creamy, rich and perfect for a cold night Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By Micah Siva | December 2, 2022 It’s definitely time to get cozy! Warm up on a cold day with this simple recipe for oven-roasted pumpkin apple soup, a seasonal favorite that has just the right amount of sweet and savory. Each sip offers a taste of creamy pumpkin enlivened with the flavors of apples, spices, coconut and a squeeze of lemon juice, which together give the soup its warm, inviting savor. As a symbol of autumn, pumpkins aren’t just decorative. They can be used in all kinds of ways — in place of sweet potato or to replace the carrots in carrot cake, for example. And being rich in vitamin A and a whole host of minerals, they also provide nutritional value. This soup is an excellent starting point for those new to cooking with pumpkin. Roasting the vegetables and pumpkin purée brings out their natural sweetness and earthiness and creates a depth of flavor you can’t get by boiling. With the added bonus of onions, garlic and ginger, this soup has it all: protein, fiber, vitamins and minerals, healthy fats — and just the right amount of sweetness. No pumpkin? Substitute a chopped sweet potato, and roast alongside the apple and onion mixture. Want to add a little spiciness? Add a tablespoon of curry powder! 2 apples, cored and quartered — with peel! 1 medium yellow onion, quartered 3 cloves garlic, peeled 1 inch fresh ginger, peeled Sea salt and pepper, to taste 2 Tbsp. olive oil 30-oz. can pumpkin purée 6 cups vegetable broth 1 cup coconut milk Juice of 1 lemon Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. In an oven-safe dish, combine apples, onion, garlic, ginger, salt and pepper. Drizzle with oil, and roast for 20 minutes. Remove from the oven, and add the pumpkin purée. Return to the oven, and roast for an additional 15-20 minutes or until the onion and apples are tender. Transfer to a blender, and add broth, coconut milk and lemon juice, puréeing until smooth. Micah Siva Micah Siva is a registered dietitian and trained chef in San Francisco. She develops modern Jewish recipes inspired by her grandmother, with a plant-forward twist. See her recipes and photography at Nosh with Micah. Also On J. Israel Foxman: If Smotrich and Ben-Gvir get their way, Israel will lose me Sports How local soccer phenom Josh Cohen became Israeli player of the year Books Sequel to controversial Holocaust novel ‘Boy in Striped Pajamas’ is here From the Archives We worry about hate on Twitter. 90 years ago, we worried about radio. Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up